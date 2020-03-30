Google Tests Dine In, Take Out & Delivery Attributes For Local Results

Google is testing displaying new attributes for local results that show if there is dine in, delivery or takeout services. Brian Freiesleben and Mike Blumenthal shared screen shots with me over the past few days.

Here is a screen shot (click on it to enlarge the image):

click for full size

You can see Google is labeling a red X near options that are not available and a green checkmark near the options that are available.

Here are more screen shots:

