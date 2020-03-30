Google Tests Dine In, Take Out & Delivery Attributes For Local Results

Google is testing displaying new attributes for local results that show if there is dine in, delivery or takeout services. Brian Freiesleben and Mike Blumenthal shared screen shots with me over the past few days.

Here is a screen shot (click on it to enlarge the image):

You can see Google is labeling a red X near options that are not available and a green checkmark near the options that are available.

Here are more screen shots:

https://t.co/b0EY5xknQY noticed this a couple of days ago too

cc: @rustybrick — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) March 28, 2020

