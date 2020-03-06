Google My Business Management Box For Profiles You Manage In Search Results

Google can show you a list of business profiles you manage in Google My Business directly in the web search results. It depends on your query and the number of listings you manage, but you might be able to trigger it. I should note, I don't think this is incredibly new, but rather rare to see.

Here is a screen shot from Thibault Adda on Twitter of Google showing a box for "You manage these Business Profiles."

Again, I do not think this is incredibly new but it is rare to see.

Forum discussion at Twitter.