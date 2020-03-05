Google My Business: Car Dealerships Now Can Have Multiple Listings

Mar 5, 2020 • 7:39 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has updated its help documents to allow car dealerships to have multiple Google My Business listings within Google Local and Google Maps. Google said a single car dealership can have a listing for each brand it sells, plus a listing for each brand's sales, parts, or services departments.

The only way this can work is is Google labels your Google My Business listing as a dealership and that would unlock this feature. Google wrote in the help document:

New car dealerships are eligible for multiple listings. You can have one listing for your dealership and one listing for each brand you sell of new cars.

If you want additional listings for the departments within your dealership, for example, sales, parts, or services, repeat the process above using the name of your dealership with the department name. When your listings are verified, contact support to have your service department labeled as within your dealership.

Joy Hawkins wrote about this in more detail. This came from a tweet about a month ago from Google My Business:

Is this a good thing? Well, it depends on who you ask. On the one hand, having all your reviews in one place is useful and helps you gain more reviews over time. Breaking them up means it can take a while. But if you think of it, maybe the service department has more negative reviews than the sales department and the sales department doesn't want the service department reviews to hurt the dealerships repuation?

Here is some of the feedback from the local SEO community:

