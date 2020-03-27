Google Featured Snippets Showing YouTube Timestamp Links

Mar 27, 2020
We know Google has this neat feature to show "key moments" in the Google search results that show timestamps of sections of videos. But here is an example of a featured snippet showing this in text, with hyperlinks to those timestamps.

Raman shared this with me on Twitter and I can replicate this myself for a search on [fix bad system config info youtube]:

click for full size

This looks similar on the mobile version and you do not get the classic key moments interface with this on mobile.

This is what a key moment looks like:

But in this case, in the case of a featured snippet, it does not look like this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

