Google: Start With Fewer Pages For New Sites

Mar 12, 2020 • 8:11 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said he would "recommend erring on the side of having fewer pages, especially when starting up a new site." He said that having too many pages makes it hard for Google to "find the unique value of each page."

He posted this on Twitter and added that if you are going to add a lot of pages, make sure those pages are so "significantly different" otherwise he said "try to keep them together."

Here are those tweets:

