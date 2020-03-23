Google Suspends Local Reviews & Q&A During Coronavirus Outbreak

Mar 23, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

google gold stars

Google has suspended accepting and posting reviews and Q&A on local businesses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Google posted in its help document "New reviews, review replies, and new Q&A will be unavailable during this time."

If you try to post a review, you get a message that reads that this is unavailable. Here is what Jason Brown shared on Twitter:

Joy Hawkins from the Local Search Forums said "In the meantime, I would suggest not asking people to leave reviews until it starts working again. We'll let you know when we hear back."

Forum discussion at Twitter and Local Search Forums.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus