Google My Business Using Duplex To Call Businesses To See Hour Changes Or Closures

Google said it is using Duplex, Google's AI based phone calling service, to call businesses to check if business hours have changed or if the business has closed. Google wrote "using our artificial intelligence (AI) technology Duplex where possible to contact businesses to confirm their updated business hours, so we can reflect them accurately when people are looking on Search and Maps."

This is in addition to all the other Google My Business notices and messages Google is sending businesses when it comes to updating the business information on Google.

Google Duplex was initially created to allow Google to call stores for you to schedule dinner reservations and more.

