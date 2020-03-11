Possible March 10th Google Search Algorithm Update

I am seeing some chatter from March 9th through March 11th (today) about a possible Google search algorithm update. The chatter is not explosive but there does seem to be enough chatter to write about it here. Some of the tools are also showing the change but not all.

The last unconfirmed update started in late February through March 3rd to so, but again, Google did not confirm that one.

A WebmasterWorld thread has this chatter thus far, starting March 9th.

I am seeing some oddities with rank reporting. For local based sites lots of rankings show WAY down, yet manual searches, checks using other software, and even Google Analytics data all appear perfectly normal.

Anyone seeing changes to today, I've seen a big drop to my pages without links

My visibility is up in both desktop and mobile according to SEMrush, but traffic is lower and there are **ZERO** calls or emails coming in.

Some are saying there is an issue with Google Analytics reporting but I am not sure. Here are the charts from the tools that are showing changes:

Mozcast:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

SEMRush:

Cognitive SEO:

It also looks like some local update according to Bright Local:

Did you notice anything over the past couple of days?

