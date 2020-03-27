Google My Business Offers Tips For Clinics & Medical Offices

Google My Business created a new help document giving guidance to how healthcare providers like clinics and medical offices should keep its patients informed during COVID-19.
Google offers the option to add details about services like telemedicine and personalize your Business Profiles on Google Search and Maps. Here are some of the tips provided:
- Manage information like business hours and phone numbers.
- Add health services offered, like telemedicine, house calls, diagnostics, and procedures.
- Engage with patients.
- Post high-quality photos to show patients what they’ll see before they arrive. Add educational pictures and diagrams to help them learn more about what types of health services you provide.
- Control who has access to your business profiles with location groups.
Google then break downs how to do the following in this document:
- Add services offered, like telemedicine.
- Update and engage with patients.
- Manage your practice’s information.
- Manage your practice’s attributes.
- Set location info if you're within a complex.
