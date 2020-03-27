Google My Business Offers Tips For Clinics & Medical Offices

Google My Business created a new help document giving guidance to how healthcare providers like clinics and medical offices should keep its patients informed during COVID-19.

Google offers the option to add details about services like telemedicine and personalize your Business Profiles on Google Search and Maps. Here are some of the tips provided:

Manage information like business hours and phone numbers.

Add health services offered, like telemedicine, house calls, diagnostics, and procedures.

Engage with patients.

Post high-quality photos to show patients what they’ll see before they arrive. Add educational pictures and diagrams to help them learn more about what types of health services you provide.

Control who has access to your business profiles with location groups.

Google then break downs how to do the following in this document:

Add services offered, like telemedicine.

Update and engage with patients.

Manage your practice’s information.

Manage your practice’s attributes.

Set location info if you're within a complex.

Forum discussion at Twitter and Local Search Forums.