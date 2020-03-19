Google Stops Displaying Almost All Top Right Featured Snippets

Google has virtually stopped showing featured snippets in the top right position of the search results page. There are some exceptions but for the most part, in virtually all cases, Google is no longer showing the top right featured snippets. Google said they would end up doing this back in January when it began deduplicating the featured snippets.

Mordy Oberstein from RankRanger showed that based on its tracking tool it has picked up zero of them in the past couple of days:

Here is the the tweet from Mordy:

Looks like Google has totally killed the right-side Featured Snippets. Now seeing the format in the 'main' results column.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Jb4CIACWEn — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) March 19, 2020

But for some broad queries, Google is still showing them:

Seems like some broad topics still have them. Very interesting. pic.twitter.com/U2R7OGquso — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 19, 2020

Maybe not?

Thanks! BTW, those examples that still appear looks like they're actually Knowledge Panels (h/t @brodieseo) — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) March 19, 2020

But again, rare to see too many of these come up.

Forum discussion at Twitter.