Google Stops Displaying Almost All Top Right Featured Snippets

Mar 19, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google has virtually stopped showing featured snippets in the top right position of the search results page. There are some exceptions but for the most part, in virtually all cases, Google is no longer showing the top right featured snippets. Google said they would end up doing this back in January when it began deduplicating the featured snippets.

Mordy Oberstein from RankRanger showed that based on its tracking tool it has picked up zero of them in the past couple of days:

Here is the the tweet from Mordy:

But for some broad queries, Google is still showing them:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

