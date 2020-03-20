Google Says It Should Continue To Improve The Search Results

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he feels Google should continue to try to improve the search results even during the coronavirus outbreak. "There are lots of great sites that deserve to be shown where relevant, if we can," he added.

This is in response to someone asking him if it is fair that Google is shuffling around the search results with so much going on in the world now.

Here are those tweets:

Happy to check with the teams here, if you can post your URLs & example queries. In general, if we can improve the search results, I think we should continue to do that -- there are lots of great sites (maybe yours too!) that deserve to be shown where relevant, if we can. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 19, 2020

Bing had a similar results earlier this week.

