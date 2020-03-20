Google Says It Should Continue To Improve The Search Results

Mar 20, 2020 • 7:12 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he feels Google should continue to try to improve the search results even during the coronavirus outbreak. "There are lots of great sites that deserve to be shown where relevant, if we can," he added.

This is in response to someone asking him if it is fair that Google is shuffling around the search results with so much going on in the world now.

Here are those tweets:

Bing had a similar results earlier this week.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

