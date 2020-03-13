Google My Business: Is The Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Affecting Your Business?

Google is sending out email notifications to business owners through Google My Business asking businesses to update their details if the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting your business. The email asks "Is the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting your business?"

These emails are the same thing as the coronavirus help document we posted about earlier this week. It basically is encouraging business owners to update the company business listings so customers know what to expect.

Here is a portion of the email that I received:

The email says With the recent developments around the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), let your customers know if you’ve made changes to your daily operations. We recommend doing at least one of the following:

Business Hours

Business Description

Google Posts

Phone Number

Also, if you login directly to your Google My Business listing, you will see a box encouraging you to update this information as well:

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.