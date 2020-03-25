Google My Business Adds Mark As Temporarily Closed Option

If you login to your Google My Business account and click on edit your information, you will be given a new option to "mark as temporarily closed." Previously you were unable to do this from Google My Business. But with what is going on with business closures during this outbreak, Google has added a quick button in Google My Business.

Joy Hawkins shared this news on Twitter saying "There is finally a "temporarily closed" button inside the Google My Business dashboard!"

Sad to see we need these options now but this is where we are at at this point in time.

Be safe, strong and healthy!

