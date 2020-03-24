Google Changelog For Google Search Developer Documentation

Mar 24, 2020 • 8:02 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Lizzi Harvey from Google created a single page to follow the major updates made to the Google Search Developer documentation. So now you can just scan this page over here and see what updates she and her teammates made to the Google Search Developer documentations online.

Lizzi announced this on Twitter saying "Do you often wish there was 1 page that you could check and see what's new in the search dev docs? Well, here it is, backdated to include things that happened this month."

Will there be a way to subscribe to these updates? RSS probably is not going to happen.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Is Google Bringing Back Magnifying Glass To Searches Related To Section?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus