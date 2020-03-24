Google Changelog For Google Search Developer Documentation

Lizzi Harvey from Google created a single page to follow the major updates made to the Google Search Developer documentation. So now you can just scan this page over here and see what updates she and her teammates made to the Google Search Developer documentations online.

Lizzi announced this on Twitter saying "Do you often wish there was 1 page that you could check and see what's new in the search dev docs? Well, here it is, backdated to include things that happened this month."

Do you often wish there was 1 page that you could check and see what's new in the search dev docs? Well, here it is, backdated to include things that happened this month >> https://t.co/kREZTScTbt — Lizzi Harvey (@LizziHarvey) March 20, 2020

Will there be a way to subscribe to these updates? RSS probably is not going to happen.

We are considering this, but we're not sure how great the demand is for RSS. Thank you for your input! — Lizzi Harvey (@LizziHarvey) March 23, 2020

