Google Structured Data For COVID-19 Announcements

Google has added new help documentation around using structured data specific to COVID-19 announcements. Google said on Twitter "We've released new docs on how to add structured data for COVID-19 announcements to your web pages. This isn't yet visible in Search results. That will happen in the near future, but you can add data now to prepare."

Google wrote, due to COVID-19, many organizations, such governments, health organizations, schools, and more, are publishing urgent announcements that affect schedules and other aspects of everyday life. This includes the closure of facilities, rescheduling of events, and new availability of medical facilities (for example, testing centers). Here are some examples of special announcements:

Announcement of a shelter-in-place directive

Closure notice (for example, closing a school or public transportation)

Quarantine guidelines

Travel restrictions

Notification of a new drive-through testing center

Announcement of an event transitioning from offline to online, or cancellation

Announcement of revised hours and shopping restrictions

Disease spread statistics and maps

You can review sample code, use cases and the guidelines over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.