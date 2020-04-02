Google Posts With Special COVID-19 Updates

If you login to Google My Business, click on Posts, you have a new option to write a post specific with COVID-19 information about your business. Google said on Twitter "COVID-19 update posts will appear at the top of your business profile in local search."

When you login and go to Google Posts, you will see a new button for COVID-19 update:

Then when you post it, it will label that as a COVID-19 update so you know:

And on the search results page, Google also labels it as COVID-19 related:

For more details, see this help document.

Forum discussion at Twitter.