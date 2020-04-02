Google Featured Snippets Not In Position One

Brian Freiesleben shared a screen shot of a featured snippet showing up not in the first position of the Google Search results page but lower down on the page. Back in the old days, I thought featured snippets can show in multiple locations but I can be wrong. Maybe since the new deduplication change, it stopped?

Brian Freiesleben shared this screen shot on Twitter and said "Found this featured snippet waaaaaayyyyy down there (position 3ish)." You can click on the image to enlarge:

Supposedly this is new?

Brian’s right, this is new. But there is some nuance involved. More deets on this in my SEL post early next week. — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) April 1, 2020

