Google Search Console New Email Preferences - Screen Shots

Mar 30, 2020
Valentin Pletzer posted screen shots on Twitter of a new email preferences feature in Google Search Console. This is something we knew Google has been working on but now we can see some of it in these screen shots that Valentin shared. It looks like more granular level control over the emails you want to receive from Google Search Console.

Here is a screen shot of the new gear icon next to the notification menu:

Here is a screen shot of the page to control things:

Here are more screen shots of this from Valentin:

If you refresh, you may see it. I see it now and you might be able to access it over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Google now tweeted about it:

