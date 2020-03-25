Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility

Many of the tracking tools that follow the changes and volatility in the Google search results have been spiking over the past couple of days. The chatter within the SEO industry is not super strong but the SEO community is a bit busy at the moment.

We just had some shuffling last week and there have been numerous Google search algorithm updates over the year.

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread has chatter including:

There is definitely an update going on! I am bouncing all over the place at the moment and usually manage to avoid the 'Google shuffle' during an update

My total traffic is about 30% less than I would expect today. However, more states are under mandatory stay at home orders. For me, that's less workers browsing my site from or for work. This makes it hard to determine if my 30% drop is algo or virus related. Probably a combination of the two.

Seeing massive hike in bounce rate... I mean huge! Anyone else seeing that? Covid-19?

I've just done a quick analysis of PVs, traffic sources etc: 1- 16th March PVs normal 17 - 23rd March +504% 24th March +2,321%

But look at the tracking tools.

Mozcast:

SERPMetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

SEMRush:

Did you notice changes with your site's rankings?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.