Daily Search Forum Recap: December 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console launched an AI-powered configuration tool that helps you build reports. Google Search Console's average position jumped up for many after the num 100 removal. Google's API doc leaks confirms that service area is not a local ranking factor. Google Merchant Center regional member pricing beta is out. Google Ads has a learn more extention at the top right. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

