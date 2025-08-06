I am seeing a huge spike in chatter within the SEO industry over the past 24 hours. This comes a day or so after we saw some Google search ranking volatility cooling, only to see that volatility spike again the following day.

It has been an absolute wild time for the Google search results, I mean, it feels like we are constantly having Google ranking updates but are we?

As a reminder, the June 2025 core update started on June 30th, completed early on Thursday, July 17, 2025 but the volatility remained heated throughout even today. When Google's June 2025 core update was announced, we didn't see much of any volatility. But then we saw volatility touch down on July 2nd. Then on July 10th we reported on folks noticing partial recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates (again, not everyone). And then, even four days after the core update completed, the volatility was heated throughout and it still has not calmed down - even over two weeks later.

Now we saw a bit of calming but then it spiked back up.

Google Tracking Third Party Tools

You can see the cooling just a few days ago across most of the tools and then it spike up back over the past last two days.

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

Here is the SEO chatter from this site and WebmasterWorld:

Well my traffic is from France mostly (95%), I am saying only what I have seen in first few days of August compared to July. I said that I lost all Google traffic that was gained in the June 2025 Core Update.

Today (as of right now) we're seeing a drop of ca. 40% compared to both yesterday and one week ago. Traffic is globally diversified, so this can't be a local effect like "school holidays just started". Doesn't seem to be anything technical on our end, server responds normally. If this persists, this would be the largest sudden shift we've seen in about a decade.

Same here, search is -39% this morning. Started with a big downturn in UK traffic late yesterday and now a huge 50% drop in USA traffic this morn. Notice how the traffic just stops cold for hours at a time? From 2am to 10:30am so far traffic has just gone to almost nothing....highly manipulated to say the least!

Very big drop -50%. Started yesterday at 12AM.

It's the same at my shop. Since yesterday dropped by 46%. Otherwise, it's exactly the same as Martin just wrote. On my news site, it's exactly the opposite. Since Saturday, it has seen record visitor numbers (and advertising revenue). News traffic has skyrocketed. Let's see how long it lasts.

Same here. Fresh new acceleration in traffic decline.

Slower than normal views today. Ghost town feeling is back. Probably AB testing or tweaking.

Interesting, today I just had a pretty large boost in traffic, after I looked more closely, I see that it was mainly bot traffic. Probably why I got so many clicks yet not a single sale!

Traffic from Google Discover is totally dead on my site (in EU). Yesterday was also a nightmare.

Something is up with Google - what are you all seeing over the past day or two?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.