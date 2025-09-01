Google AI Mode Compare Checkboxes For Products & Local Business Listings

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Robot Compare Products

Google now has the ability within AI Mode to compare listed products or local businesses by selecting the listing and having AI Mode compare the ones you selected. Then AI Mode will just compare the ones you selected in the follow-up query.

This feature was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted screenshots and a video of it in action on X and SERP alerts. Brodie described this, "Google is testing out a feature comparison checkbox for both products and local business results within AI Mode. When selecting multiple results, you're then able to quickly compare options as they're added to the search box."

Here are some of those screenshots:

Local Business Comparison Mode Check Box Ai Mode Google Text

Produce Comparison Check Box Ai Mode Google Free Listings

Here is a video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Tests AI Overview With Knowledge Panel

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Crawl Changes Are Independent Of Big Google Updates

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Danny Sullivan At WordCamp On How Google Search Keeps Evolving

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Model Updated - Improvements For STEM Queries

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Compare Checkboxes For Products & Local Business Listings

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2025

Aug 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Cloud FOO Team Hats
Next Story: Google AI Mode Model Updated - Improvements For STEM Queries

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.