Google now has the ability within AI Mode to compare listed products or local businesses by selecting the listing and having AI Mode compare the ones you selected. Then AI Mode will just compare the ones you selected in the follow-up query.

This feature was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted screenshots and a video of it in action on X and SERP alerts. Brodie described this, "Google is testing out a feature comparison checkbox for both products and local business results within AI Mode. When selecting multiple results, you're then able to quickly compare options as they're added to the search box."

Here are some of those screenshots:

Here is a video:

Google is testing out a feature comparison checkbox for both products and local business results within AI Mode.



When selecting multiple results, you're then able to quickly compare options as they're added to the search box.



More examples: https://t.co/YI2kBICDSt



--



📧… pic.twitter.com/2zPgAVk2st — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) August 31, 2025

Forum discussion at X.