Google Search Testing Deep Dive Button

Aug 11, 2025 - 7:11 am
Filed Under Google

Google Deep Space Star Wars

Google seems to be testing a new "Deep Dive" button in the search results. This button is on some of the knowledge panels, specifically, this one is for a movie panel. When clicked, it gives you some bullet points on the highlights of the movie.

This was spotted by Matsushita Sotaro who posted this example on X (hat tip @gagan):

Gogole Deep Dive Button

Here is the section that loads when you click on it:

Gogole Deep Dive Section

This was also later spotted by Damien:

It seems to be Gemini/AI related because that star icon is the Gemini logo.

Forum discussion at X.

 

