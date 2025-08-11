Google seems to be testing a new "Deep Dive" button in the search results. This button is on some of the knowledge panels, specifically, this one is for a movie panel. When clicked, it gives you some bullet points on the highlights of the movie.

This was spotted by Matsushita Sotaro who posted this example on X (hat tip @gagan):

Here is the section that loads when you click on it:

This was also later spotted by Damien:

Is this "Deep Dive" button on the Google SERP new?



FYI, it was the Google Discover widget button that redirected me to this SERP.@gaganghotra_ @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/oB9233ifCy — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) August 10, 2025

It seems to be Gemini/AI related because that star icon is the Gemini logo.

