Google Tests AI Mode In European Union

Google Ai Mode Eu

While Google expanded AI Mode access to 180+ countries and regions last week, Google is testing AI Mode in currently unsupported regions. Such regions including countries in the European Union, including Romania.

Radu Oncescu spotted AI Mode teasers and tests in the Google App last week and this week, while in Romania. Romania is not on the list of countries that support AI Mode yet.

Here are his posts showing AI Mode in his EU region showing up:

I am sure Google will continue to expand access to AI Mode...

