Google's Robby Stein said that over the coming weeks, Google will be testing changes to AI Mode that will aim to encourage clicks to publishers. He said on X that Google has "been experimenting with how and where to show links in ways that are most helpful to users and sites."

Robby Stein added, "And you’ll be seeing some of these changes in the wild, so I wanted to share a bit more about what we’re learning."

What changes are coming? He mentioned three things but I am sure there will be more.

(1) Embedded link carousels in AI Mode not just on desktop responses but soon on the mobile interface.

(2) Inline links (links that are embedded directly within text (which we saw before).

(3) Web Guide to be tested in the All tab, not just the web tab.

I wonder if the link only cards in AI Mode was a test or a bug.

Here is what he wrote in full:

Excited about the work the team is doing to create AI experiences in Search that highlight useful links and encourage onward exploration. We’ve been experimenting with how and where to show links in ways that are most helpful to users and sites, and you’ll be seeing some of these changes in the wild, so wanted to share a bit more about what we’re learning. We’ve found that people really prefer and are more likely to click links that are embedded within AI Mode responses, when they have more context on what they’re clicking and where they want to dig deeper. We’ve launched embedded link carousels in AI Mode responses on desktop, with mobile coming soon. We’re also launching some model updates to improve how we show inline links (links that are embedded directly within text) in AI Mode responses. We train the model to understand where and when people are most likely to want to click out, see where info is coming from and learn more. You might see some fluctuation over the next few weeks as we roll out these updates, and our long term north star is to show more inline links. We’re also expanding our Web Guide experiment in Labs, which is a new approach to intelligently surfacing and organizing the most useful web links with AI – even for your hardest queries. We’ve gotten some really positive feedback as we’ve tested this on the “Web” tab. So in the future, opted-in users will start seeing it on the main “All” tab when our systems think it will be helpful for a query. Opt in here. We spend a ton of time focused on this question of when and how to show links, and how we can really make the web shine. It will continue to be an ongoing effort as AI Mode and the Search Results Page evolves. As always, appreciate the feedback!

Here is some of the feedback on this:

Hmmm seems contradictory to Liz Reid messaging that everything is a-ok? Lol



But a welcome change indeed! — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) August 25, 2025

Only "when our systems think it will be helpful for a query" otherwise still "All" tab will be usual results. — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) August 25, 2025

1) Why doesn't Google give publishers the option to opt out of AI Mode separately from Search?



2) Why won't Google share stats on click outs?



3) Does AI Mode favor Google "partners" like Reddit, Resy, OpenTable, Ticketmaster, etc?



4) When will Google pay AI licensing fees? — Nate Hake (@natejhake) August 25, 2025

People like clicking links in AI Mode



Well huh, looks like it’s not just pesky publishers and SEOs asking for Google to do the right thing (link to sources)



Looks like Google users actually like… using the internet https://t.co/dV0UJzGBP3 — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) August 26, 2025

