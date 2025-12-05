Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, AI Mode Taking Over Search, Search Console AI Configurator & 22 Year Anniversary

This week, we, of course, covered the ongoing Google Search ranking volatility. Google is now blending AI Mode directly into AI Overviews. Google’s home page search bar added a new upload feature to take you into AI Mode. Google Discover and the mobile app also take you off web pages and into AI Mode. Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro are now available in AI Mode in more countries. Google AI Mode is testing hover style inlines. Google Search Console’s performance report is testing an AI-powered configuration tool for making reports. Google Search Console also added current dates to the annotation feature. Google API docs hint that service areas are not a ranking factor. Google added and then removed the LLMs.txt file from its search developer docs. I posted the big Google Webmaster Report for December 2025. Google Ads channel reporting with search partner data for PMax is rolling out for some. Google Ads may bring back website optimizer. Microsoft Advertising now has disapprovals on the asset-level, and conversion reports are faster. And I celebrated 22 years of covering the search industry - I am old. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

