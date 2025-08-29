Google Tests Rounded Search Results Snippet Design Again

Rounded Google Logo

Google is testing a rounded corner search result snippet card design again. We've seen this numerous times over the past decade or so and it seems to be back. The snippet sections are bordered in with rectangular outlines, and the corners of those rectangles are curved and circular.

We've seen similar design tests from Google in 2016, 2017, 2021 and probably more often.

This was spotted this morning by Pedro Dias on X and Ian Ferguson on LinkedIn. Here are screenshots and a GIF of this:

Google Rounded Search Results Snippet

Google Rounded Search Results Snippet2

Google Rounded Search Results Snippet

Do you like it?

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

