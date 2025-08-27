A new survey from NP Digital says that only 4% of the 1,000 people surveyed said they do not click from the Google AI Overviews. 13.3% of people surveyed said they do click every single time within an AI Overview, 30.5% said they often click, 41.5% said they sometimes click and 10.3% said they rarely click through.

This survey was published by the Press Gazette, who wrote, "The findings came in a survey of 1,000 US adults carried out via Pollfish for digital marketing agency NP Digital."

Here is the chart they published:

The survey was conducted in May 2025.

Here are some other interesting points and charts from the survey

I wonder if these respondents actually know what an AI Overview is? I mean, I suspect they do if they filled out the survey?

