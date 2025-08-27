Survey: Only 4% Of Searchers Don't Click From Google AI Overviews

Aug 27, 2025 - 7:31 am 6 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Robot Laptop

A new survey from NP Digital says that only 4% of the 1,000 people surveyed said they do not click from the Google AI Overviews. 13.3% of people surveyed said they do click every single time within an AI Overview, 30.5% said they often click, 41.5% said they sometimes click and 10.3% said they rarely click through.

This survey was published by the Press Gazette, who wrote, "The findings came in a survey of 1,000 US adults carried out via Pollfish for digital marketing agency NP Digital."

Here is the chart they published:

Google Ai Overviews Click Results

The survey was conducted in May 2025.

Here are some other interesting points and charts from the survey, which makes you wonder...

Google Ai Overviews Trust Results

Google Ai Overviews Turnoff Results

I wonder if these respondents actually know what an AI Overview is? I mean, I suspect they do if they filled out the survey?

Forum discussion at X.

 

