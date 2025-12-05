Google Search Console Average Impression Increased For Many

If you look at some of the profiles/sites in your Google Search Console performance reports, you may notice a significant increase in the average position being reported. This happened when Google removed the num=100 parameter and is likely due to scrapers not messing up your data.

Here is an example showing the increase/improvement in the average position in this report:

Gsc Avg Position Jump

I posted about this across X, LinkedIn and other networks and the answer is the num 100 change.

We had this explanation earlier, which I covered here but now a couple months later, it is much more noticeable.

Elie Berreby wrote:

With the parameter's removal, Google results are now paginated for all queries, meaning an impression should only be counted when a URL appears on a page a user actually views.

This has led to the drop in total impressions for many websites (not just yours), but each impression now represents a more accurate measurement of actual user visibility.

Dan Lauer wrote:

Yup, I am seeing this across clients Barry Schwartz and it 100% aligns with the Google 100=NUM parameter change, however, impression data is inconsistent --- some see no change after the big impression drop on 9/10, others more recently have seen impressions almost get back to pre 9/10 levels - especially in the last 2 to 3 weeks --- assuming that is more seasonality with BF/CM...... I do see a correlation recently with big impression spikes coinciding with avg. position declines for those date(s).

Alexander Rodionov wrote:

num=100 was depreciated = SEO tools could not crawl easily anymore = less impressions from bots. I see a variety of results across accounts, mostly affected are the ones where the search terms the website ranks for are popular among those using SEO tools.

Is this when they dropped "&num=100"? (resulting in fewer impressions after position 10)

— Cyrus Maxx (@zyppy.com) December 4, 2025 at 3:31 PM

So don't be shocked when you see this in your Search Console performance reports. Many sites are seeing this.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

