Google Ads has reportedly added new checkboxes to the selector view within the Google Ads overviews of your campaigns. This lets you use the checkboxes, select the campaigns you want, so you can filter the view to only show those campaigns.

This update was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn - he wrote, "Previously, you could only single-choice a campaign from the campaign drop down. If you wanted to filter you needed to add manually a filter by name, labels, or bid strategy type etc."

He added that you can now:

Manually filter for more than one campaign via checkbox

Apply and manage campaigns more efficiently

Instantly select to filter

Thomas added that makes it easier:

Compare performance across specific campaigns

Focus only on some campaigns you need to

Save time when working with large accounts

Here is his screenshot:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.