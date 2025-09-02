Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads location assets supports searching Google Maps. Google Ads has new checkbox filters for filtering campaigns. Google says AI Max is not designed to target SPN inventory. Microsoft Advertising explains why your bids may go over the max CPC. Google Search has a mini game to get you to search more. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report.
September 2025 Google Webmaster Report
We finally had a confirmed Google Search update this past month, the August 2025 spam update, which seems pretty intense and it is not done rolling out yet.
New Google Ads Checkboxes To Filter Campaigns
Google Ads has reportedly added new checkboxes to the selector view within the Google Ads overviews of your campaigns. This lets you use the checkboxes, select the campaigns you want, so you can filter the view to only show those campaigns.
Google Ads AI Max Not Designed To Go More Aggressively After SPN Inventory
Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, responded to some data that suggests that AI Max is expansionary on SPN, the Search Partner Network. That using AI Max will more heavily target and show your ads on SPN more than other campaign types.
Google Ads Search Google Maps For Location Assets
Google Ads now lets you search Google Maps for setting up your location assets for your ad campaigns. You can select up to 10 locations from Google Maps to link with your Ads account
Google Search Mini Game Encourages Searchers To Search More
Google Search is testing a new game in its search results to encourage searchers to search more. It is likely called the Google Search mini-game and it rewards searchers with badges when they "dive deeper into topics."
Microsoft Advertising: Here's Why Your Bid May Be Over The Max CPC
Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted on LinkedIn a bit of a refresher on how CPCs work with search ads and Microsoft Advertising. Specifically, why your bid may be over the configured max CPC you set within the platform.
Boat Inside Google Office
Google has boats inside some of their offices, like the row boat from a decade ago, to the row boat in the UK office and even the one in the Kirkland office. Here is a new photo of the larger boat inside that Kirkland office.
- Collating anecdotes is fine, understanding them, understanding the outliers, and being able to condense them into a 1-paragraph summary that dares to say "nothing is critical" is what separates the "SEO experts" from the real experts., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Not being able to right-click links is often a sign that search engines won't be able to use those links either, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Psst... quite possibly SEO play of the year here, given Google is now ranking ChatGPT extremely high. Traffic skyrocketed recently, directed at Custom GPTs. Ranking high for "logo creator", "cover letter generator", "math solver" e, Brodie Clark on X
- Publisher with a risky directory. Now the entire section has been removed from the site. Hard to say if it dropped and then they nuked it, or if it was removed and then it dropped. But the drop was right when the spam update landed., Glenn Gabe on X
