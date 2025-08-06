Google seems to be rolling out a sticky search bar, so as you scroll down the page, the scroll bar sticks to the top. Google actually made this official in 2018, but then eventually stopped and now it seems to be back. Plus, Google tested this on mobile a year ago.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it on X but I am able to replicate it across all browsers.

Here is my screenshot and video:

Noticed a UI change — earlier the search bar stayed in place, but now it shrinks and sticks while scrolling. Anyone else seeing this? @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/pBrnmLzLDS — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 6, 2025

This seems to be fully live for me across all desktop browsers in the US.

Forum discussion at X.