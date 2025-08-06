Google Search Rolling Out Sticky Search Bar As You Scroll

Aug 6, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google Sticky Logo

Google seems to be rolling out a sticky search bar, so as you scroll down the page, the scroll bar sticks to the top. Google actually made this official in 2018, but then eventually stopped and now it seems to be back. Plus, Google tested this on mobile a year ago.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it on X but I am able to replicate it across all browsers.

Here is my screenshot and video:

Google Search Sticky Search Bar

Google Search Sticky Search Bar

This seems to be fully live for me across all desktop browsers in the US.

Forum discussion at X.

 

