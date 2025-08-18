It has been week after week of intensely heated Google search ranking volatility, and it is time I start reporting when the volatility cools or calms down. Well, this weekend we had a bit of a cooling period, where the chatter within the SEO community lightened up and the third-party tools showed lower volatility.

Of course, this of course can reverse any day now but for this past weekend, the volatility was unusually calm. I do expect we will see a new Google update soon, confirmed by Google. We had August core updates from Google in 2024 and 2023 - so maybe we will have in 2025? Maybe, or maybe not. Maybe this is the calm before the storm?

As a reminder, the June 2025 core update started on June 30th, completed early on Thursday, July 17, 2025 but the volatility remained heated throughout even today. When Google's June 2025 core update was announced, we didn't see much of any volatility. But then we saw volatility touch down on July 2nd. Then on July 10th we reported on folks noticing partial recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates (again, not everyone). And then, even four days after the core update completed, the volatility was heated throughout and it still has not calmed down - even over weeks later. The last times we covered this ongoing volatility were on August 6th and August 11th.

The chatter is pretty calm this weekend, so let's just look at the tools over the past couple of days.

Google Tracking Third Party Tools

Many of the tools show calming over Saturday and Sunday - some do not - but many do:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

So is this the calm before the next core storm? Buckle up!

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.