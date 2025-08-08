Google is testing adding the "people also search for" section within the Google AI Mode results. This shows below the link cards on the right, and shows other queries people use related to the search query you entered into AI Mode.

This was spotted by Shyam who posted this screenshot on X - here is his screenshot:

Here is a video he uploaded:

Just noticed PAA (People Also Ask) in Google AI Mode (US). I searched for exam preparation, and Google suggested some books and PAA. But when I click on a PAA, it triggers a new AI-mode search, not a follow-up question. is it new?@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/O2zwEtW35v — shyam (@talksaboutseo) August 4, 2025

We've seen people also ask include AI Mode but not the other way around. We've also seen search suggestions below the AI Mode box results.

And more sections in AI Mode:

When you click on product results in Google's AI mode, it now shows 360° product images (generated by Google), price tracking, best price suggestions, PAA, detailed reviews, top insights from various sites, YT videos, and Reddit posts.@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/wvkBlJTBAM — shyam (@talksaboutseo) August 5, 2025

Google AI Mode now displays the search time or date (e.g., "2 minutes ago" or "1 hour ago") for better clarity. Additionally, in AI Mode history, image-uploaded searches are marked with an image favicon, making it easier to identify and understand image-related queries.… pic.twitter.com/KpdoUNY2OK — shyam (@talksaboutseo) August 5, 2025

