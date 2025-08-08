Google AI Mode With People Also Search For

Aug 8, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Google

Google Ai Robot Classroom

Google is testing adding the "people also search for" section within the Google AI Mode results. This shows below the link cards on the right, and shows other queries people use related to the search query you entered into AI Mode.

This was spotted by Shyam who posted this screenshot on X - here is his screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Ppa

Here is a video he uploaded:

We've seen people also ask include AI Mode but not the other way around. We've also seen search suggestions below the AI Mode box results.

And more sections in AI Mode:

Forum discussion at X.

 

