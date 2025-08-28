Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Android App Bug

There may be a new reporting bug in Google Search Console's performance report specific to the Android App search appearance filter. It seems some are reporting that Google stopped showing impressions, clicks and other data related to that filter.

There is a report about this in the Google Webmaster Help Forums that shows this chart for that filter:

San Wilson, who posted this wrote:

A decline in clicks under Search Appearance → Android App in Google Search Console (GSC) has been noticed starting from 12th August, eventually reaching zero clicks by 18th August. This issue is for one of my client’s websites I’m working on. We have verified that the app is functioning properly in Google Play Console, and visits are still being tracked in Google Analytics without any changes.

I see about the same thing for my Android App performance data, so maybe this is a Google bug?

Google has not confirmed or responded to the issue yet.

As a reminder, Google added this appearance filter back in 2019 and it has worked pretty well since then.

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help Forums.