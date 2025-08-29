Google NMX Business Profiles May Show New Profiles Button

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Store Fronts

Google may show a new "Profiles" button in the Google Business Profiles NMX dashboard. It may show if you manage multiple Google Business Profiles and you are in this test.

This was spotted by Syed M. Amir Hassan who posted some screenshots on X. He wrote, "New update in the GBP interface! Just noticed a new "Profiles" button in NMX. It now shows a list of other profiles managed under the same email."

Here is the Profiles button:

Google Business Profiles Profile Button

It loads the Profiles you have access to when you click on it:

Google Business Profiles Profile Button Overlay Action

I think this is super useful.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2025

Aug 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update, AI Mode Changes, ChatGPT Does Use Google, Search Ad News & More

Aug 29, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google August 2025 Spam Update Impact Felt Quickly

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemaps Index Coverage Button Missing For Some

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Rounded Search Results Snippet Design Again

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google NMX Business Profiles May Show New Profiles Button

Aug 29, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search On JavaScript-Based Paywalls
Next Story: Google Tests Rounded Search Results Snippet Design Again

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.