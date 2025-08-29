Google may show a new "Profiles" button in the Google Business Profiles NMX dashboard. It may show if you manage multiple Google Business Profiles and you are in this test.

This was spotted by Syed M. Amir Hassan who posted some screenshots on X. He wrote, "New update in the GBP interface! Just noticed a new "Profiles" button in NMX. It now shows a list of other profiles managed under the same email."

Here is the Profiles button:

It loads the Profiles you have access to when you click on it:

I think this is super useful.

