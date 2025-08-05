Google Posts Creation Tool Refresh Now Live

Google Post It Notes

Google has rolled out an update to the Google Business Profiles Google Posts creation tool. We covered Google testing these changes earlier but now it is officially live as of late Friday.

Lisa Landsman from Google announced this on LinkedIn saying, "The Google Posts creation tool in Google Business Profiles just got a major refresh, which rolled out on Friday."

Here is a GIF she shared of the new interface:

Google Posts Creation Tool Updated

Here is what is new according to Lisa:

  • Centralized Posts Hub: The "Add Update" button has been replaced with a new management screen where you can easily see and manage all your posts in one place.
  • Simpler Creation Process: The post creation experience is now streamlined into a single dialog, allowing you to quickly create updates, events, or offers from one screen.
  • Enhanced Management View: You can now view key details for each post, such as creation date, status, and post type, making it easier to track and make changes.
  • Minor Visual Improvements: Google introduced small visual changes throughout the experience to make it more intuitive and enjoyable to use.

Again, we've seen these before but they are now fully live.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

