Google Tests AI Overview Ask Anything Box Leads To AI Mode

Google Ai Robot Glasses

Google is now testing adding an "Ask Anything" box within the AI Overviews, and when you type in that box and click search, it takes you into the Google AI Mode results.

This is an expansion of the follow up in AI Mode and variations of that, including dive deeper in AI Mode and follow up in AI Mode.

This new one was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted on a video of it in action on X and on SERP alerts. Here is a GIF of that video:

Google Ai Overview Ask Anything Box To Ai Mode

Here is a static image:

Google Ai Overview Ask Anything Box To Ai Mode

I cannot replicate this - can you?

Forum discussion at X.

 

