Google is testing moving the follow button within the knowledge panels in Google Search from a primary button on the main search results page to within the three dots menu button.

This essentially makes it two clicks to get to follow that entity within Google Search, as opposed to one.

This was spotted by Damien and I am able to replicate it. He posted his examples on X - but here is a side-by-side example showing the follow button being moved:

Here are more screenshots:

Might be a Google test!

Switching positions of Share and Follow

Right now it's this one in my results ..... pic.twitter.com/pWT5u5vnoJ — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) August 9, 2025

