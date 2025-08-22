Google seems to be testing a new publisher entity landing page from the Google Discover feed. When you click on the publishers name from your Google Discover feed (it is a test, you may not see it live), you are taken to this new publisher landing page that has the publisher's name, logo, follow button, social counts and recent social shares.

This was spotted by Damien who posted some screenshots on X, he wrote, "Even more interesting, each "follow" button is associated with a profile(.)google(.)com url which links to the site's page with several pieces of information such as the mid entity, the "creator_ref" (the website), the source url of the discover card, etc."

Here is a screenshot from Vijay Chauhan on X for this site:

Here are more:

Even more interesting, each "follow" button is associated with a profile(.)google(.)com url which links to the site's page with several pieces of information such as the mid entity, the "creator_ref" (the website), the source url of the discover card, etc. https://t.co/sZGXcN6Y0c pic.twitter.com/zdXZhUpveF — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) August 21, 2025

🆕 Entity profile pages have arrived! See everything from that Entity - social content and content on the website too. And a single button to follow Entity across Google 😳 https://t.co/z66YqgMC8Y pic.twitter.com/MpHjTQRfRQ — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) August 21, 2025

@rustybrick i can replicate this using a US VPN, Google might be testing this in the USA right now.@glenngabe can you check if you can replicate this? https://t.co/WGjfmEwHi2 pic.twitter.com/d4AW4Rgy3x — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) August 21, 2025

I cannot replicate this but I think it is cool.

Forum discussion at X.