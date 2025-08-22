Google Discover Publisher Entity Pages With Follow, Social & Latest Posts

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Web Pages

Google seems to be testing a new publisher entity landing page from the Google Discover feed. When you click on the publishers name from your Google Discover feed (it is a test, you may not see it live), you are taken to this new publisher landing page that has the publisher's name, logo, follow button, social counts and recent social shares.

This was spotted by Damien who posted some screenshots on X, he wrote, "Even more interesting, each "follow" button is associated with a profile(.)google(.)com url which links to the site's page with several pieces of information such as the mid entity, the "creator_ref" (the website), the source url of the discover card, etc."

Here is a screenshot from Vijay Chauhan on X for this site:

Google Discover Publisher Entity Follow Page Small

Here are more:

I cannot replicate this but I think it is cool.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2025

Aug 22, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility Check, AI Mode Expands Big Time, ChatGPT Sends Less Traffic & SPN Ad Reporting

Aug 22, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Retailer Panel Deals & Loyalty Benefits & Shopping Ads Discount Codes

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Discover Publisher Entity Pages With Follow, Social & Latest Posts

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Continues Testing X Visits In Past Month Label

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Moving Follow Button Within Knowledge Panel Menu

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Continues Testing X Visits In Past Month Label
Next Story: Google Retailer Panel Deals & Loyalty Benefits & Shopping Ads Discount Codes

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.