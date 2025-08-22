Google Retailer Panel Deals & Loyalty Benefits & Shopping Ads Discount Codes

Google is now showing the deals and loyalty benefits details in the retailer/merchant knowledge panels. Plus, Google Shopping Ads show a "discount code" link that opens a dialog box with the code and a button to "continue to site."

We've seem the loyalty benefits and the deals sections in the right side merchant panel, but here it is in the full top view of the merchant panel.

This was spotted by Bordie Clark on X:

Google Merchant Panel Deals Loyalty Boxes

Here is the "discount code" link that opens that dialog box and has the "continue to site" button. This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and shared on X:

Google Shopping Coupon Popup Continue

Google Shopping Ads Discount Code Pop

The discounts thing is pretty old, here it is on mobile:

Forum discussion at X.

 

