Google may be testing a new format for AI Overviews in the search results. This one does not have the AI Overview label on the AI Overview, plus it seems to combine knowledge panel features.

The cards on the right side are not in a list view but rather a card stack view.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted on X and SERPalert.

Here is what the new one looks like - I cannot replicate this:

Here is a standard/normal AI Overview for the sam\e query:

Here is his video of this in action:

As a reminder, Google did say they are testing changes to AI Mode and AI Overviews to encourgae more clicks. Is this one of those tests?

Forum discussion at X.