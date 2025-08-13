Google and Bing are busy testing changing the search results snippets title. In one case, Google is expanding the title of the search result on mouse hover. In another case, Google is testing changing the color of the title on hover. Bing is also testing title colors and moving the URL in the search snippet.

These were all spotted by Sachin Patel, who else. Let's go through each one:

(1) Google expanding the title link of the snippet on hover over:

Google is making some changes to titles in the SERP. When you hover over them, they appear larger.@rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/qsHgbyw0H7 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 13, 2025

(2) Google testing color change of title on hover:

Google is testing a change that makes the title color for both organic results and ads change when you hover over them @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/zHWZlWWeBs — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 13, 2025

(3) Bing testing changing the color of the title on hover to orange:

On Bing, I noticed that when you hover over ads, the title changes to orange. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/EDchY9qGro — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 13, 2025

(4) Bing is testing a change where the URL of ads appears with the beginning in normal text, the middle in bold:

Bing is testing a change where the URL of ads appears with the beginning in normal text, the middle in bold @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/jSHTLHAQzJ — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) August 13, 2025

Always be testing...

Forum discussion at posts on X above.