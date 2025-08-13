Google & Bing Tests Search Title Expansion, Colors & More

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Bing Google Url

Google and Bing are busy testing changing the search results snippets title. In one case, Google is expanding the title of the search result on mouse hover. In another case, Google is testing changing the color of the title on hover. Bing is also testing title colors and moving the URL in the search snippet.

These were all spotted by Sachin Patel, who else. Let's go through each one:

(1) Google expanding the title link of the snippet on hover over:

Google Url Expand

(2) Google testing color change of title on hover:

Google Url Title Color

(3) Bing testing changing the color of the title on hover to orange:

Bing Title Color

(4) Bing is testing a change where the URL of ads appears with the beginning in normal text, the middle in bold:

Bing Url Move

Always be testing...

Forum discussion at posts on X above.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2025

Aug 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Is Live In US & India

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Gain Gender Exclusion

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google & Bing Tests Search Title Expansion, Colors & More

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Allows Dating & Companionship Ads In More Countries

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Touts New AI To Reduce Invalid Traffic In Some Cases By 40%

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Allows Dating & Companionship Ads In More Countries
Next Story: Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Gain Gender Exclusion

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.