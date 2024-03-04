Here is the big Google Webmaster report for March 2024 and this past month was pretty calm relative to previous months. We had three unconfirmed Google ranking updates in February and zero confirmed ones - with Google again telling us search quality improvements are coming. We touched on CWV not being a factor and then what are factors vs signals. We also wrote twice about timing to recover from a helpful content update.
Google updated its SEO starter guide, which got a lot of attention. Google released new product variant structured data and structured data carousels for the European requirements.
Google had several bugs this month - some pretty shocking ones, but Google worked to fix most of them quickly. To be fair, some are still lingering and have issues. Google Search Console made some design tweaks. While we saw a lot of user interface changes from Google this month.
Google announced its Google Maps spam fighting efforts, leaving off some data from previous years.
The big news is that Google agreed to pay Reddit for its content while Reddit continues to dominate Google Search. Most SEOs dislike Google now more than ever. But Google says its quality is better than ever.
Here are the top headlines for the past month related to Google organic search:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- Early Signs: Google Search Ranking Update On February 28 & 29th
- Massive Volatility Reported - Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update?
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Brewing February 7th and 8th
- Google: Search Quality Improvements Coming In Near Future
- Google Explains Systems Are Machines That Use Ranking Signals & Factors Which Are Fuel
- Google's Revised SEO Starter Guide Is Out - Here's What SEOs Think
- New Google Search Support For Product Variant Structured Data
- Google Structured Data Carousels Beta Documentation Added
- Google: We Don't Say Core Web Vitals Are A Ranking Factor
- More From Google On Helpful Content Update Recovery Time
- Google: Timing For Recovery For Helpful Content Update
- Google: Not All Sites That Think They Were Hit By Helpful Content Issues Actually Were
- Google: We Want To Reward The Best Content No Matter Site Size
- Google Will Clarify Use Of AI To Generate Content For SEO Purposes
- Google: Sites Wrongfully Using The Google Indexing API Often Are Spammy & Low Quality
- Google To Clarify E-E-A-T & Quality Rater Guidelines Documentation
- Google Updates Image Removal Documentation
- Google Updates Canonical Docs Explaining Which Attributes Break The Canonicalization
- Now You Can Opt Out Of Google Search Place Entities In Page Insights
- Google Merchant Center Updates Estimated Delivery Times Calculation
- Google Merchant Center Requires Meta Labels On AI Generated Images
- Google Search Featured Snippets Have Gone Missing (Now Back)
- Bug: Google Local Pack Not Showing In Search Results
- Google Search Recipe Carousel Dropped Many Recipe Sites This Week
- Google Europe Search Hijacking Bug With TripAdvisor, Booking, Hotel.com & More
- Did Google Test Removing The News Tab Or Was It A Bug?
- Google Drops Link To See More Local Results From Search Results (It's Back)
- Google Search Filetype Operator For Site Commands Broken; Filetype Does Work
- Bug With Google Shopping Exclude Search Operator
- Google Popular Product Spam Search Listings
- Google Investigating Search Issue Where Adult Sites Not Ranking Home Page For Brand Name
- Google Analytics Referral Spam From Poland - Complaints
- How SEOs Use Google Search Console Link Data
- Google Search Console May Lose Verification With Squarespace Migration
- Google Search Console Launches User Interface Changes
- Google Removed Details From Right To Be Forgotten EU Takedown Notices
- Google Drops Web Stories From Images & Carousel View & Updates Search Feature Availability
- New Google Search DMA Rich Results, Aggregator Units & Refinement Chips
- Google Most-Read Articles Search Carousel
- Google Popular Opinions Search Carousel
- Google Tests Adding Web Results To Search Menu (Return Of Ten Blue Links)
- Google Search Tests New Search Bar Design
- Google Search Tests Forums In Search Bar Menu
- Google Top Stories - New Stories Since You Last Searched
- Google SGE Tests Removing Side Carousels
- Google Shopping Carousel Dynamically Changes Products Below
- Google Fading In Text Of Search Result Snippets On Scroll
- Google Search Carousel: Up-And-Coming Stores
- Google Search Shop With Google AI Live
- Google Maps Blocked 45% More Fake Reviews In 2023 With New Algorithm
- Google Local Panels Design With Expandable Menus
- Google Local Pack Tests Restaurant Price Ranges
- Google Local Pack People Like Justifications
- Google Reviews Disclaimer For Beta Questions
- Google Testing New Layouts For Hotel Search Pack Results
- Google Business Profiles Activities & Events In Dashboard
- Google Business Profiles Nuked Through Local Service Ads Loophole
- No Joke: Google Is Paying Reddit For More Content, More Often
- Survey Says Most SEOs Dislike Google Now More Than Before
- Google Court Document Says Search Quality Continues To Improve
