Here is the big Google Webmaster report for March 2024 and this past month was pretty calm relative to previous months. We had three unconfirmed Google ranking updates in February and zero confirmed ones - with Google again telling us search quality improvements are coming. We touched on CWV not being a factor and then what are factors vs signals. We also wrote twice about timing to recover from a helpful content update.

Google updated its SEO starter guide, which got a lot of attention. Google released new product variant structured data and structured data carousels for the European requirements.

Google had several bugs this month - some pretty shocking ones, but Google worked to fix most of them quickly. To be fair, some are still lingering and have issues. Google Search Console made some design tweaks. While we saw a lot of user interface changes from Google this month.

Google announced its Google Maps spam fighting efforts, leaving off some data from previous years.

The big news is that Google agreed to pay Reddit for its content while Reddit continues to dominate Google Search. Most SEOs dislike Google now more than ever. But Google says its quality is better than ever.

If you missed the February 2024 Google Webmaster Report - go read it.

Here are the top headlines for the past month related to Google organic search:

Google Algorithm Updates:

