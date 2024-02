Google is testing a new top stories feature and label that tells you that there are new top stories available since the last time you searched for that query. There is a new label that reads "new" and says, "There are new results since your last search."

Here is a screenshot from Gagan Ghotra who shared this with me on X:

It is cool that Google can tell you that there are new stories and results since the last time you conducted that search.

