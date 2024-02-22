Google Shopping Carousel Dynamically Changes Products Below

Feb 22, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Dresses

Google has these latest styles and shop the look carousels for some clothing queries. Now when you swipe through the carousel, Google will dynamically change the products listed below them.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a video on X of the "latest styles" carousel changing the "shop the trend" products below it as you swipe from selection to selection.

Google Latest Styles Trends Change

I was able to replicate this but for the Shop the style - it is very similar:

Google Shop The Look Trends Change

I am not sure how I feel about this, seems too dressy for me.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Update, Recipe Blogs Drop, Google Hits Reviews &amp; More SEO, PPC and Local - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Shopping Carousel Dynamically Changes Products Below

Feb 22, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Bug With Google Shopping Exclude Search Operator

Feb 22, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Next Page & Refresh In Place Of Normal Pagination

Feb 22, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Sub-Sitelinks (Expandable Sitelinks)

Feb 22, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Fading In Text Of Search Result Snippets On Scroll

Feb 22, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 21, 2024

Feb 21, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Bug With Google Shopping Exclude Search Operator

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.