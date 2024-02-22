Google has these latest styles and shop the look carousels for some clothing queries. Now when you swipe through the carousel, Google will dynamically change the products listed below them.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a video on X of the "latest styles" carousel changing the "shop the trend" products below it as you swipe from selection to selection.

I was able to replicate this but for the Shop the style - it is very similar:

I am not sure how I feel about this, seems too dressy for me.

