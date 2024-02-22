Google Fading In Text Of Search Result Snippets On Scroll

Google is testing fading in the text of the search result snippets as you scroll down to see more search results. The text is a light gray, and then it becomes a more solid black as you scroll toward that search result snippet.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who shared this on X - I made it into a GIF so you can see it over and over and over again:

Google Search Text Fade In

Google also tested this in November, here is a screenshot of that from Brodie, it is slightly different than this new test.

Blue Lines Showing Next To Title Link Mobile Test Google

I am not sure I like this, plus I am sure it takes up unnecessary processing on the device, but hey, Google always be testing.

Do you like this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Fading In Text Of Search Result Snippets On Scroll

