Google is testing fading in the text of the search result snippets as you scroll down to see more search results. The text is a light gray, and then it becomes a more solid black as you scroll toward that search result snippet.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who shared this on X - I made it into a GIF so you can see it over and over and over again:

Google also tested this in November, here is a screenshot of that from Brodie, it is slightly different than this new test.

I am not sure I like this, plus I am sure it takes up unnecessary processing on the device, but hey, Google always be testing.

Do you like this?

