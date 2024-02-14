Bug: Google Local Pack Not Showing In Search Results

Feb 14, 2024 - 9:05 am 9 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Broken Google Logo

There seems to be a bug right now with Google Search not showing the local pack results right now. I suspect it will be fixed really soon. Searches that trigger local packs that show business profiles in the search results are not triggering the local pack in Google Search. This seems to be affecting a ton of searchers, but not in every regions (like some in Germany and Japan and the UK see it working). (It took over two hours but it is now fixed.)

Searches like lawyers near me, florists near me, pizza near me, car repair near me, and so on - none of those are returning the local pack in the Google Search results right now.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Local Pack Missing

It is also not working when searching directly in Google Maps (as expected):

Google Maps Florists

Here is a GIF of the mobile results not showing the local pack for me right now:

Google Local Pack Missing

This has been an issue since about 8:40am ET today:

It is showing in some regions, by the way, but not in the US:

I assume it will be fixed soon.

Update: Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google, said they are working on a fix:

Update - Over 2 hours later, the Google local pack and Google Map search results work again!

Forum discussion at X.

 

