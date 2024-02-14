There seems to be a bug right now with Google Search not showing the local pack results right now. I suspect it will be fixed really soon. Searches that trigger local packs that show business profiles in the search results are not triggering the local pack in Google Search. This seems to be affecting a ton of searchers, but not in every regions (like some in Germany and Japan and the UK see it working). (It took over two hours but it is now fixed.)

Searches like lawyers near me, florists near me, pizza near me, car repair near me, and so on - none of those are returning the local pack in the Google Search results right now.

Here is a screenshot:

It is also not working when searching directly in Google Maps (as expected):

Here is a GIF of the mobile results not showing the local pack for me right now:

This has been an issue since about 8:40am ET today:

@rustybrick @JoyanneHawkins @DarrenShaw_ @krystal_taing Is anyone else missing the local map pack on the normal Google SERP this morning? I'm testing with multiple terms, on incognito and normal browsing, and I'm not getting the local map pack. I am seeing LSAs... Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/XlpY1SIoMC — Henry Heredia (@henryh954) February 14, 2024

Off topic sort of… But I am no longer seeing ANY GMB listings or the local snack pack on Google right now…. — Dakota Zenner (@DakotaZenner) February 14, 2024

On my VPN Canada is not showing 3 pack but Ireland and Germany are showing, So EU seems ok — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) February 14, 2024

It is showing in some regions, by the way, but not in the US:

Local pack still seems to be showing in the UK: pic.twitter.com/rzVEodGqI9 — Jamie Stevens (@BodhiBlues0) February 14, 2024

I assume it will be fixed soon.

Update: Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google, said they are working on a fix:

We’re working on it, sorry for delaying everyone’s v day plans! — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) February 14, 2024

We’re working on it! — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) February 14, 2024

Update - Over 2 hours later, the Google local pack and Google Map search results work again!

Google local search and Google Map results are fixed https://t.co/S1oCutjNnP pic.twitter.com/TTdVbgD8li — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 14, 2024

Forum discussion at X.