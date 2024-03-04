Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Profile websites are still working, for now at least. Google is going to introduce a new verification process for Local Service Ads. Google Ads to pause inactive ad groups automatically. Google Ads Editor version 2.6 is now out. I posted the big Google webmaster report for March 2024.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
March 2024 Google Webmaster Report
Here is the big Google Webmaster report for March 2024 and this past month was pretty calm relative to previous months. We had three unconfirmed Google ranking updates in February and zero confirmed ones - with Google again telling us search quality improvements are coming...
-
Google Ads To Automatically Pause Inactive Ad Groups
Google Ads announced it will automatically pause inactive ad groups. Google will pause ad groups created at least 13 months ago and have not had impressions in the past 13 months.
-
Google Business Profiles Websites Still Working (For Now...)
In January, Google told us that the Google Business Profiles websites will stop working on March 1, 2024. Google said the URLs will redirect from the website to the Google Business Profile listing for a couple of months and then eventually stop working altogether. Well, March 1st came and went and the Google Business Profiles websites still work.
-
Report: Google Local Service Ads To Gain New Verification Process
Google may roll out a new verification process for its Local Service Ads program. Supposedly this verification process will reduce spam within the LSA program and lead to legit businesses having an easier time getting exposure in this space.
-
Google Ads Editor Version 2.6 Is Now Out
On Friday Google quietly released version 2.6 of the Google Ads Editor. This new version comes about four months after the previous version, version 2.5 of Google Ads Editor, was released.
-
Sergey Brin At Google Gemini 1.5 Hackathon This Weekend
Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, was in San Francisco this weekend and stopped by the Google Gemini 1.5 Hackathon at the AGI House. He met up with a bunch of coders and gave a talk as well.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I think I found the search partner placement report for Pmax! Report editor> Performance Max campaign placement. There are over 10k placements listed, including sites with no impressions., Christine Zirnheld on X
- The rich results test only recognizes structured data that has an effect in search - the ones which we document on, John Mueller on X
- This message will appear to all customers globally to alert you to the new Google Services selection in your account and to check your settings. We recommend all relevant Google services be configured to receive data label, AdsLiaison on X
- When I joined Google in 1999, I didn't understand how it was possible to win vs much larger and better funded competitors such as Altavista, but it seemed like a good opportunity to learn. What I learned is that if you're in the, Paul Buchheit on X
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - March 2024, WebmasterWorld
- Last night, I looked at my phone, and there it was: a notification saying, "Work profile deleted." Finally, I was cut off from the Google universe I’d inhabited for the last 9½ years., Ben Morss On LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads Editor version 2.6 launches with 8 new features
- Google addresses third-party cookie deprecation concerns: ‘It’s time to move’
- Google Ads will automatically start pausing ad groups with low activity
- TikTok launches monthly trends round-up series, including content tips
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- How one Google featured snippet is killing commercial list-based content
- How to identify and create content pillars that boost brand awareness
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google cuts team of YouTube Music contractors who went on strike, The Verge
- Google Gemini head removes social media profiles after product launch, CNBC
- Google Trims Jobs in Trust and Safety While Others Work ‘Around the Clock’, Bloomberg
- US judge says Google must face some advertisers' antitrust claims, dismisses others, Reuters
- Apple fined $1.84BN in EU over anti-steering on iOS music streaming market, TechCrunch
- Google’s Gemini diversity errors and lower employee raises hurts morale, The Verge
- OpenAI execs' memos reject the claims in Elon Musk's new lawsuit, Axios
Links & Content Marketing
- Digital PR Vs Traditional PR: What Are The Differences?, Digitaloft
- Where to find inspiration for Digital PR campaigns, Digitaloft
- What Is Information Gain and Why It Matters for Search, InLinks
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps vs. Google Maps: Which Is Better?, MacRumors
- Google Local Pack: The Ultimate Guide for Better Local Rankings, Semrush
- Mozilla tests sponsored Yelp suggestions in Firefox, Windows Report
Mobile & Voice
- Meta Rebuffed Google Proposal For a VR and AR Tie-Up, The Information
- Android Auto now shows apps that only work when parked, 9to5Google
- Why Was Apple Car Canceled? The Hubris in Apple Thinking It Could Outdo Tesla, Bloomberg
- Telcos are barely done rolling out 5G networks — and they're already talking about '5.5G', CNBC
SEO
- Google's Anti-Trust Trial Debrief: Excerpts SEOs May Find Interesting, Ethan Lazuk
- Spotlight: Neurodivergency in the SEO Industry, BrightLocal
- Top SEO Tips for 2024 — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Ideas to Use Google's Carousel Schema Library, Adam Riemer
- The Future Of Video SEO Is Schema Markup. Here's Why., WordLift Blog
- The State of SEO in 2024: Data, Trends, and Predictions, Conductor
PPC
- Microsoft's Performance Max now available globally, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- 5 Important Observations About SGE in February 2024, BrightEdge
- Wild new Google Search buttons have appeared in beta for some, Android Police
- TikTok Shop listings are surfacing on Google Shopping, ModernTail
Other Search
- Clippy, the Demoted Microsoft Worker, Is Now Getting His Revenge, Wall Street Journal
Feedback:
