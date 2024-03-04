Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2024

Mar 4, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Business Profile websites are still working, for now at least. Google is going to introduce a new verification process for Local Service Ads. Google Ads to pause inactive ad groups automatically. Google Ads Editor version 2.6 is now out. I posted the big Google webmaster report for March 2024.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • March 2024 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the big Google Webmaster report for March 2024 and this past month was pretty calm relative to previous months. We had three unconfirmed Google ranking updates in February and zero confirmed ones - with Google again telling us search quality improvements are coming...
  • Google Ads To Automatically Pause Inactive Ad Groups
    Google Ads announced it will automatically pause inactive ad groups. Google will pause ad groups created at least 13 months ago and have not had impressions in the past 13 months.
  • Google Business Profiles Websites Still Working (For Now...)
    In January, Google told us that the Google Business Profiles websites will stop working on March 1, 2024. Google said the URLs will redirect from the website to the Google Business Profile listing for a couple of months and then eventually stop working altogether. Well, March 1st came and went and the Google Business Profiles websites still work.
  • Report: Google Local Service Ads To Gain New Verification Process
    Google may roll out a new verification process for its Local Service Ads program. Supposedly this verification process will reduce spam within the LSA program and lead to legit businesses having an easier time getting exposure in this space.
  • Google Ads Editor Version 2.6 Is Now Out
    On Friday Google quietly released version 2.6 of the Google Ads Editor. This new version comes about four months after the previous version, version 2.5 of Google Ads Editor, was released.
  • Sergey Brin At Google Gemini 1.5 Hackathon This Weekend
    Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, was in San Francisco this weekend and stopped by the Google Gemini 1.5 Hackathon at the AGI House. He met up with a bunch of coders and gave a talk as well.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search &amp; Quality... - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2024

Mar 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Globally Available Today

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

New Copilot Settings Now In Bing Search

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Solutions Tool Now Officially Live

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search App Tests Colorful Search Buttons

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: March 2024 Google Webmaster Report
Next Story: Google Japan Nooooooodle Cafe

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.