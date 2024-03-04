Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Business Profile websites are still working, for now at least. Google is going to introduce a new verification process for Local Service Ads. Google Ads to pause inactive ad groups automatically. Google Ads Editor version 2.6 is now out. I posted the big Google webmaster report for March 2024.

March 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Here is the big Google Webmaster report for March 2024 and this past month was pretty calm relative to previous months. We had three unconfirmed Google ranking updates in February and zero confirmed ones - with Google again telling us search quality improvements are coming...

Google Ads To Automatically Pause Inactive Ad Groups

Google Ads announced it will automatically pause inactive ad groups. Google will pause ad groups created at least 13 months ago and have not had impressions in the past 13 months.

Google Business Profiles Websites Still Working (For Now...)

In January, Google told us that the Google Business Profiles websites will stop working on March 1, 2024. Google said the URLs will redirect from the website to the Google Business Profile listing for a couple of months and then eventually stop working altogether. Well, March 1st came and went and the Google Business Profiles websites still work.

Report: Google Local Service Ads To Gain New Verification Process

Google may roll out a new verification process for its Local Service Ads program. Supposedly this verification process will reduce spam within the LSA program and lead to legit businesses having an easier time getting exposure in this space.

Google Ads Editor Version 2.6 Is Now Out

On Friday Google quietly released version 2.6 of the Google Ads Editor. This new version comes about four months after the previous version, version 2.5 of Google Ads Editor, was released.

Sergey Brin At Google Gemini 1.5 Hackathon This Weekend

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, was in San Francisco this weekend and stopped by the Google Gemini 1.5 Hackathon at the AGI House. He met up with a bunch of coders and gave a talk as well.

