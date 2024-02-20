Google has always shown how expensive restaurants are by placing either one, two, or three dollar signs by the restaurant's name in the local pack listings. Now Google is testing showing actual price ranges.

Khushal Bherwani posted a screenshot of this on X - as you can see, some restaurants show $10 to $20, some show $20 to $30, I guess that is per person?

Here is that screenshot:

Google has shown gas prices for local gas stations and has shown estimated repair costs for some local packs in the past.

But the prices for restaurants seems new to me.

Forum discussion at X.